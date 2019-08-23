Ada nurse’s aide threatens to ‘skin’ co-worker in front of patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADA, Okla. - A Pontotoc County man is off the job for threatening to injure a woman at the Ada Retirement Care Center after allegedly saying he would skin his coworker while she was alive.

A co-worker called 911 after she says she was threatened on the job at a Pontotoc County nursing home.

According to an Ada police report, 21-year-old David Morrison allegedly told his co-worker “he could kill her five different ways."

He also threatened “he could cut off her skin while she was still alive and wear it.”

All of it allegedly happening in front of a patient.

Visibly shaken, the co-worker says she ran to tell her boss saying, "she was scared of him after the incident.”

According to the police report, the boss confronted Morrison about the threats. He answered "yes" when asked about the allegations. And when she asked if he would carry out those threats, "he didn't answer, only shrugged his shoulder with a flat look about himself."

Morrison then told her, "he was tired and having a bad day."

Morrison was put on suspension until further notice. His boss says he then "left angry and upset”.

Ada Retirement Care Center released a statement saying,

“The care and safety of our residents represents the highest priority for the facility. When the facility learned of the incident involved it took immediate steps to notify and fully cooperate with law enforcement so that all parties could be protected, and appropriate persons held accountable for their actions. Due to the ongoing investigation, further comment cannot be made at this time.”

Morrison remains in the Pontotoc County Jail.