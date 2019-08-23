Council to vote on whether to approve MAPS 4 proposals ahead of December vote

OKLAHOMA CITY – In several months, Oklahoma City voters will be able to head to the polls to vote on the latest MAPS 4 proposals.

On Friday, the agenda for the Oklahoma City Council was released ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, which will feature the projects to be included in the upcoming MAPS 4 vote.

All 16 Projects that received a scheduled presentation during the summer’s special meetings are included.

If approved by voters, this would raise a projected $978 million dollars over eight years.

Those proposals are as follows:

Multipurpose outdoor stadium– The proposal would create a permanent home for a professional soccer team and a centralized venue that is suitable for hosting high school football and soccer championships. Organizers say it would also enable Oklahoma City to compete for major outdoor concerts, festivals and sporting events.

Mental health - The proposal includes a new restoration center that would be a full-service mental health and addiction treatment center. Organizers are also hoping for two stand-alone crisis centers and 30 units of transitional housing.

Fight against homelessness - The proposal to MAPS 4 included money for new and improved public housing. Their plan includes providing at least 4,000 more units.

New animal shelter - Supporters say they need a new animal shelter that would help them reach their goal of being a no-kill facility.

Municipal neighborhood and community parks - The proposal includes allocating $63 million to upgrade every municipal neighborhood and community park outside the central business district. Such improvements shall be based on need and neighborhood feedback.

Youth centers - The proposal allocates $70 million to the construction of at least four new state-of-the-art youth centers to provide afterschool and summer programming.

Senior wellness center - The proposal includes $15 million to the construction of a fifth senior wellness center.

Family justice center - The proposal allocates $38 million to the construction of a new, permanent family justice center to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse and human trafficking.

Public transit - The proposal includes $10 million for updating existing bus stops, and another $60 million to create an advanced transit option throughout the city.

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails and streetlights - The council intends to allocate $55 million for the construction of sidewalks, especially around schools, youth centers and senior wellness centers. Also, $20 million would be used to construct bike lanes, while $8 million would be used connect trails from Lake Stanley Draper to the Oklahoma River. The council also intends to allocate $4 million to fund 10 years of operating costs for 1,000 new streetlights.

Chesapeake Energy Arena - The council plans to allocate $115 million to address necessary capital maintenance and fan enhancements at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Jim Norick Arena - The council plans to allocate $63 million for the construction of a new coliseum to replace the venue.

Diversion hub - To diminish pressure on the county jail, the council allocated $17 million to construct a 'diversion hub' for low-level offenders to establish a more productive life.

Innovation district - The council plans to allocate $71 million to create jobs and foster a more diverse economy in northeast Oklahoma City.

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center - The council is allocating $16 million for the renovation of the historic Freedom Center and the construction of a civil rights museum.

Beautification - The city hopes to spend $25 million beautifying major corridors around the community.

The council will vote on the complete proposal on Tuesday.

Oklahoma City voters will head to the polls to vote on whether or not to approve MAPS 4 on Dec. 10.

The package will not increase the sales tax rate and contained within it are all 16 scheduled proposals that were delivered to the Council this summer. The focus of this package on neighborhood and human needs means that neighborhoods will be changed. Lives will be changed. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) August 23, 2019