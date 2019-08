Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a facing some tough times the last few seasons the Douglass High School football team took home the title at the annual Oklahoma City Schools All-City Preview.

The Trojans beat the John Marshall Bears 8-0 in the semifinals, and then took down Northwest Classen High School 10-0 to win the title.

The games featured fifteen minute halves with a running clock, so the tournament could fit in all the games Friday night.

