Experts: Ragweed season expected be severe

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans who deal with severe allergies may struggle with a rough summer and fall, experts warn.

Officials say the hotter and wetter weather across the country has set things in motion for a severe ragweed season.

“The last few years, the trend has been for higher ragweed counts, and part of that is the longer season and general climate warming,” says Stanley Fineman, MD, an allergist and former president of the ACAAI. “We know that plants like water and heat, and it’s been a hot summer with a high amount of rain. We anticipate the pollen will be significant this year.”

Common symptoms are sneezing, runny nose, congestion, headaches, irritated eyes, and scratchy throat.

Doctors stress that you should avoid outdoor activities in the morning and early afternoon.