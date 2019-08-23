Fencing feud puts neighbors at odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A backyard battle in Moore has a number of sharp and strategically placed screws at the center of it.

The man who put the screws there in the first place says he did it because he’s afraid his neighbor’s dogs will burst through and attack, but the woman on the other side says he went too far.

“I mean they are not vicious dogs,” Ashley Hart said.

“The dogs are a danger and are constantly mean to me,” Jon Harkrider said.

Two sides of the story came from two different sides of the fence.

“It’s protection for me!” Harkrider said.

“I take this one way,” Hart said. “He meant harm to my dogs.”

Ashley Hart came home to a surprise. It was a stark message from her neighbor.

Lining the bottom of her fence were countless screws at dog level.

The heads of the screws are in Jon Harkrider’s backyard.

“These dogs are tearing the fence up,” Harkrider said.

He said Hart’s dogs are a threat, claiming they bark anytime he’s outside. He also said they also dig underneath the fence and try to break through the boards.

So, Harkrider put up tarps so the dogs are unable to see through and the screws serve as a warning.

“I have to do all the fixing on this thing,” Harkrider said. “They don’t care if they get over here. They will care if I have a lawsuit and he bites me.”

Hart admits to a few scratches here and there on the fence but says her pups wouldn’t hurt a fly.

“They are just big babies,” Hart said.

And now she refuses to let them outside without supervision.

“If anything happened to them, it would be like losing a family member,” Hart said.

However, Harkrider is sticking by his actions.

“I’m not going to take them out till they start doing something on their side,” Harkrider said.

“This was not meant as a joke or anything like that,” Hart said. “This was meant to hurt my dogs.”

Harkrider tells News 4 he has called animal control on the dogs before, but Hart also tells News 4 they came out but didn’t find anything wrong.