Inmates transferred after fights at Oklahoma correctional center

HELENA, Okla. – More than a dozen inmates were transferred to facilities across the state following two fights at an Oklahoma correctional center.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections say four inmates inside the James Crabtree Correctional Center were injured in two separate altercations on Wednesday afternoon.

“Correctional officers acted quickly and professionally, ending the fights before anyone was seriously injured,” ODOC Interim Director Scott Crow says.

Authorities say 36-year-old Ever Yac-Mazariegos and 48-year-old Donald Manning were treated at the facility’s medical unit for minor injuries. 37-year-old Jacobo Guerrero and 41-year-old Mario Reyes were treated and released from a nearby hospital for superficial puncture wounds.

Yac-Mazariegos is serving time for lewd/indecent proposals to a child, while Manning is serving numerous sentences for trafficking in illegal drugs and child abuse. Guerrero is serving a four-year sentence for child abuse. Reyes was convicted for prisoner placing bodily fluids on a government employee and was sentenced to 30 years.

Agents are currently investigating the cause of the altercations.