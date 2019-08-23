New alcohol changes coming to OU’s gamedays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Big changes are coming to Norman this football season: for the first time ever, fans will now be able to purchase beer inside the football stadium.

“It’s something that our fans have asked for many, many years,” said Kenny Mossman, OU Senior Associate Athletic Director.

The university will join three other Big 12 schools that allow alcohol sales at college football games.

“This is just one of those things that we can offer that makes it more like a home experience and make it easier for the fan,” Mossman said.

But that’s not the only change coming for OU fans. Bars and restaurants within 2,000 feet of the stadium can now sell to-go beer or wine on game day.

“What stadiums and schools are finding is that if they allow drinking in the stadium, people don’t overindulge beforehand,” said Lisette Barnes, Oklahoma Beer Alliance President.

Campus Corner will be doing things a little differently. Since the new law only allocated for inside bar and restaurant sales taken to-go, the group had to apply for a special events license to be able to sell on the street.

“We will have liquor out on the streets, so we still have to do the double barricades,” said Kyle Madden, Campus Corner Association President.

Campus Corner said the inside of the bars and restaurants get too full, causing a need to have to sell outside. But fans can take their purchased beer and wine outside those barricades on gameday.

“I think that the setup that we have right now is working really well for us. If we have to keep the same setup, I don’t really think that would be an issue,” Madden said.

While you can take beer and wine outside of restaurants within that 2,000 feet perimeter of the stadium, you can’t take that alcohol into the stadium. If you want to drink beer in the stadium, you must purchase it inside.