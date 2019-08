× OKC Fire responding to Yukon Public School bus accident

YUKON, Okla. – Oklahoma City Fire is checking on Yukon Public School bus students after it was hit by a car while making its route.

Officials were called to the 9700 block of Russell Drive around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters tell News 4 there were 30 children on board, all high school age.

Six of them were evaluated on scene and had only minor injuries.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.