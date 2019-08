× Oklahoma City police investigating robbery at metro motel

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating a robbery at a metro motel.

Officials say it began when one of the victims picked up the other at a casino and went to the Plaza Inn motel, near S.E. 29th and I-35.

Investigators say when they arrived at the motel, a third-person robbed them of the winnings from the casino.

So far, no arrests have been made.