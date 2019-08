× Oklahoma City Police search for missing 64-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police are searching for a missing 64-year-old man.

Gary Smith was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near NW 42nd and Portland.

Smith was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say he has conditions that require medical assistance.

If you see Smith or have information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.