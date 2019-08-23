Oklahoma City veterans invited to resource fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – Veterans in Oklahoma City can learn more about the help available to them at a resource fair.

The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will host a town hall and veterans resource fair on Friday, Aug. 30.

The Veterans Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center. The town hall will be held from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Chase Auditorium.

“These events provide a great opportunity for VA leaders to hear directly from our Veterans about the challenges they are facing so we can correct issues to better serve them,” said Kristopher Vlosich, health care system director. “It also allows us to communicate about current programs or changes that will impact our Veterans.”

Veterans will be able to enroll for VA health benefits at the event. No registration is required and the event is free to attend.