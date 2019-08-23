Oklahoma couple on the run with infant found in Missouri

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple who has been on the run for more than a month is now in custody.

In July, officials told News 4 that they were searching for Hakim Moore and Robin Alexander after they were charged with child abuse.

Court documents say the couple’s three children were put into DHS custody after they were allegedly abused and neglected.

In September, police in Altus searched their home and found a “very limited amount of food.” The report states that the children were “malnourished due to child neglect by means of starvation.”

Investigators say that although three of the children were taken into protective custody, they learned there was an infant still with the couple.

“Prior to them leaving Altus and felony warrants being issued, we learned that there was an undocumented child born to them who is believed to now be with them on the run,” said Det. Colby Earls, with the Altus Police Department.

On Friday, officials with the St. Louis Police Department announced that Moore and Alexander were located by members of the Intelligence Division and members of the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities say a 3-month-old child was also found unharmed.