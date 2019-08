× Oklahoma fire crews battling wildfire in Texas

CROWELL, Texas – Oklahoma fire crews are helping our neighbors south of the Red River.

The Oklahoma Forestry Service is in Texas to help battle a large wildfire in the northern part of the Lone Star State.

Oklahoma firefighters are battling a wildfire near Crowell, which is west of the Wichita Falls area.

So far, the fire has scorched 5,500 acres and is only about five percent contained.