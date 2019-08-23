× Police, Bomb Squad investigate possible training grenade in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police and Bomb Squad are investigating a suspicious device they believe could be a possible training grenade discovered near an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side.

Police were called to the corner of SE 15th and Phillips around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials say they don’t know how long the device has been there or even where it came from.

Officers say someone discovered the object and picked it up until they realized what it was and called police.

Because they believe this is an ‘inert,’ or training grenade, officials do not believe this device poses a threat to the public.

Bomb Squad is on the scene as a precaution.