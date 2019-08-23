Police: Neighbor confronts alleged burglar in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A diligent neighbor is being credited with confronting a suspected burglar in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Aug. 5, officers were called to a burglary at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of S.W. 44th St.

According to the police report, the victim said his neighbor spotted a woman leaving his apartment with some of his possessions.

The neighbor told authorities that he saw a woman pacing back and forth near the victim’s apartment. He looked back and saw her coming out of the victim’s front door.

At that point, the neighbor said he confronted her about what she was doing inside the apartment and what was inside her backpack.

After continuing to pursue her, the woman gave him a black tablet and a drone that she admitted to taking from the apartment.

Now, officers are working to identify her.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.