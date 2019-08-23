Precure Nursery – Fall Pre-emergent

It’s fall at Precure Nursery! We are thinking about weed control. We are thinking pre-emergent to help you get that vibrant, healthy lawn for not only this fall but also going into the winter months to not have a lawn full of weeds going into next spring. The first thing we want to do is help put a great pre-emergent down. That will help stop any seed from germinating – the weedy stuff that wants to come into your yard in the winter. At the end of October and the first of November don’t procrastinate too long; get a good winterizer down. We usually have two or three different varieties and types to pick from. That will help get a good nutrient value into your lawn.

