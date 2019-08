OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking to enjoy the end of the summer with a fun flick, RIVERSPORT OKC has an option for any fan of a classic film

“We showed Jaws last year and it was a hit. This year we received quite a few requests to bring it back,” explained Executive Director Mike Knopp. “It was easy to say yes.”

Visitors can head to RIVERSPORT OKC to watch Jaws on Saturday, Aug. 31 at dusk. Organizers say guests can watch from the patio for free or rent a tube for $10.