Sheriff’s office hosting fundraiser for Oklahoma girl injured in dog attack

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma sheriff’s office is working to help an Oklahoma child recovering from a devastating dog attack.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a ‘Ride for Haylee Bischel’ event on Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say participants can meet at the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office operational headquarters at 10501 S. Hwy 77 in Slaughterville for a cookout.

After the cookout, participants will head out on a motorcycle ride at 1 p.m.

Officials say Sheriff Todd Gibson and his deputies will escort riders through Cleveland County with stops along the way. The ride ends at Hollywood Corners in Norman, where they can take part in an auction.

Donations and tickets for the ride will be processed through ‘Ride Oklahoma Charities.’

Funds raised from the event will benefit Haylee Bischel.

7-year-old Haylee Joe Bischel suffered life-threatening injuries in a dog attack in Cleveland County near Little Axe in June. Cleveland County officials say Haylee was outside playing with friends at a neighbor’s home when their dogs attacked her.

Her family says the two dogs that mauled her left 10 feet of gashes on her torso, arms, and face.

“They had to pull the skin together,” Joshua Buff told News 4. “I mean, it wasn’t just a laceration they stitched up and she’s on her way. They were worried she was going to lose her ear. No child deserved this, obviously.”

Haylee has since been released from the hospital and is back at school, but the money raised will go toward paying for her medical expenses.