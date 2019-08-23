Tulsa County detention officer fired after admitting to smuggling weapons

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A detention officer in Tulsa County was fired from the job after he allegedly admitted to smuggling contraband into the jail.

According to FOX 23, deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the detention officer after an internal affairs investigation discovered alleged misconduct.

During the interview, deputies say the officer admitted to smuggling guns and knives into the jail.

Officials say they didn’t find any weapons in the jail following an extensive search. The detention officer was fired for the original misconduct investigation.

The investigation into the weapons is still ongoing.