Tulsa leaders working to revitalize Greenwood District

TULSA, Okla. – City leaders in Tulsa are working to revitalize the state’s Greenwood District.

The city’s mayor is asking artists to help tell the history of the area where Tulsa’s Black Wall Street once thrived.

Renowned artist Rick Lowe is one of those who will be creating a piece of artwork for the area.

He plans to invite the community to help create a sculpture that shows how the people who live there experienced life.

Business owners in the area believe this is a step in the right direction as long as it’s done right.

“It’s a good thing. If we can get the right people to tell the truth because it’s so much history and it is history. And we need a real story, and not just history,” Willie Sells told KJRH.

Local leaders are hoping this will bring more traffic and business to the area.