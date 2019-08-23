× Woman arrested after allegedly hitting vehicle, crashing into patrol car

OKLAHOMA CITY – A woman was arrested after leaving the scene of a hit-and-run, allegedly running a stop sign and then crashing into a police vehicle with a two-month-old baby and 17-year-old in the back seat the entire time.

Officials say it all started near S.W. 61st and Pennsylvania Ave. on Thursday evening.

“A female ran into another vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

However, it didn’t end there.

Investigators allege that 20-year-old Janisha Harris kept driving after hitting that first vehicle.

“What makes it interesting is her 17-year-old sister, obviously a juvenile, was in the car and her 2-month-old nephew was in the car,” Knight said.

According to the police report, the driver of the other vehicle followed Harris as she fled the scene.

He told police she drove north on Kentucky at a high rate of speed and then attempted to make a right-hand turn on S.W. 59th. That’s where she ran into a police vehicle.

Two officers had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Harris was booked into jail on child neglect charges.