Del Taco celebrating National Dog Day with 'Del Barko' dog treats

OKLAHOMA CITY – Del Taco is celebrating National Dog Day Monday with a special treat for your furry friend.

The “Del Barko” treats will be available online in bacon, cheese and hash brown flavors.

Del Taco will be offering 100 bags of FREE all-natural Del Barko dog treats on their Instagram page, starting at 10 a.m. Central time.

Once those are gone, their website will open where you can purchase a bag for $2, which includes shipping.

And for those with the Del Taco app, you can enter the promo code ‘dogday’ Monday and get a free Breakfast Toasted wrap with any purchase that’s valid for 7 days.

The treats were crafted by Orange County-based Naked Dog Bistro.