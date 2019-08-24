Family, friends remember local magician fatally hit by OKCPD patrol car

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friends tell News 4 a bicyclist that was hit by an Oklahoma City Police patrol car on Wednesday died from his injuries Friday night.

Police say officer Gary Price was traveling west on Hefner Rd., near Dorothy Dr., when he collided with 47-year old Max Krause who was riding his bike.

The accident is still under investigation, and police say Price has been placed on administrative leave.

Krause was a local Oklahoma City magician, and fellow magician John Shackelford says he made an impact on the career and lives of everyone in the local magic community.

Shackelford says he went to visit Max in the hospital after the accident.

“It was hard to see him that way, he wasn`t himself anymore at that point. It was really hard to watch him go through that,” Shackelford told News 4. “Watching him perform was fantastic, he`s full of life. Watching people`s reactions to his magic is obviously what gives him the most joy.”

Shackelford says he met Max shortly after he moved to Oklahoma City from New Mexico.

He says they quickly became friends and bonded over their love of magic.

“He`d do anything for you,” Shackelford said. “I started wanting to do magic more full time and stuff, and he was the first person to contact me and give me advice on how to do that.”

Shackelford says Max was always putting the needs of others before himself.

He says helping others, and performing magic shows, is what made Max happy because those things made the people around him happy.

“Ultimately at the end of the day we all know these are just tricks, so the real magic is in the audiences he`s performing for,” Shackelford said. “Seeing their reactions and their smiles, and people are always smiling with Max.”

The Krause family has set up a GoFundMe to pay for funeral expenses and to hopefully make a donation to a charity in Max’s name.