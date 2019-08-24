Lightning strike at PGA tournament in Atlanta wounds at least 6 people

ATLANTA — At least six people were injured after lightning struck a tree at the PGA Tour Championship golf tournament in Atlanta, police said on Saturday.

Five men and a girl who sought shelter under a tree during a storm at East Lake Golf Club were injured when lightning hit the tree, Atlanta Police Department spokesman James White said.

They were taken to local hospitals “alert, conscious, and breathing, for further medical treatment,” White said.

PGA Tour said in a statement that those injured had been struck by debris from “a tree near the range/15 green/16 tee” and some of them were fans attending the tournament.

The third round of the PGA Tour Championship was underway at the East Lake Golf Club on Saturday when organizers suspended play due to inclement weather, the PGA said.

Nearly 30 minutes after organizers suspended activities, lightning struck a tree and debris from the strike wounded some people, the PGA said.

“The safety of our fans, players, and partners is of the utmost importance,” the statement said.

All play was suspended for the day in the season-ending tournament in Atlanta with Justin Thomas leading Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka. The tournament is expected to resume Sunday morning.

The PGA Tour Championship has been held at the East Lake Golf Club since 2004. The winner will take home $15 million with prize money available for all participants.