Panhandle authorities issue Silver Alert for missing couple

FAIRVIEW, Okla. – Panhandle authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing couple who was last heard from in the Black Mesa Park.

Fairview police say Kenneth, 83, and Iona, 80, Monahan were last seen August 20 inside the Black Mesa Park.

Officials say the last ping on their cell phone was on a tower in Climax Canyon Park in New Mexico.

They are driving a white Mercedes Van with Texas plates.

Authorities say they could be with another elderly couple.

If you see the Monahans or have information on their whereabouts, call local authorities or 911 immediately.