Police investigate shooting death in NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City - Police are investigating a shooting after one man was found dead inside a home Saturday evening. Oklahoma City police started receiving reports of multiple shots fired around 7:00 p.m. near NW 88th & Harvey. Officials say they arrived on scene to find one male in his 40s that had been shot, two other men were taken into custody for questioning. "We`re being told some stories, but the stories we are being told are little bit inconsistent," Cpt. Rod Strecker with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "We`re going to have to and see what the investigation holds to see exactly what occurred."

A neighbor spoke with News 4, but she didn't want her face shown on camera. She says she was in her garage at the time of the shooting, and heard what sounded like men arguing shortly before the shots were fired. "I heard the four shots. I bent down because I didn`t know which way the bullets were going," the neighbor said. "So after that I came into the driveway, and the guy was standing there. He said "call 911, call 911."

Officials say they don't believe the victim lived at the home. The neighbor who called 911 says the person who asked her to make the call does live there.

This is still an ongoing investigation, so police are not releasing the victim's name at this time.