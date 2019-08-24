Potential cadets, News 4 reporter get a look inside the OKCPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Department held a unique recruiting event Saturday morning and News 4's Brent Skarky got a first-hand look at the program.

Part of their Citizen Police Academy program, men and women from the community went through a classroom-style event on Tuesday, then on the weekend, potential cadets ran the obstacle course at the OKCPD training center.

On Saturday, participants were part of their "Blacks in Blue" program.

"We wanted to be deliberate and intentional in our efforts to improve the diversity of our department," said Sgt. Chris Brown.

These possible future officers had 6 minutes to climb walls, navigate obstacles, even dragging a 185-pound dummy.

"It's very challenging, it's not as easy as I thought it would be," said Shawna Anderson of Moore.

"It just makes me want it even more. I'm just thankful they let me come out and participate in this," said Jimmy Reece of Oklahoma City.

Police say similar events are planned in the Hispanic, Asian and Native American communities.

