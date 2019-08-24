Victims, suspect identified in Marshall Co. triple homicide

MADILL, Okla. – A Madill family is speaking out after their son-in-law killed their daughter and two grandchildren inside their home sometime Wednesday night.

Edward and Barbara Hyde told KXII their daughter Monica Horath, 53, and grandkids Johnathan, 16, and Stephanie, 12 were shot and killed by Monica’s husband, 56-year-old Kevin Moseley.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Edward Hyde told KXII. “I don’t think I can get over it.”

Sheriff Danny Cryer said Moseley shot and killed his wife and two stepchildren at a home south of Madill.

Both children had been shot in their beds, Cryer said.

Moseley was tracked down at a relative’s home in Abilene, Texas where Texas Rangers took him into custody.

Sheriff Cryer said they are still in the process of bringing him back to Oklahoma.