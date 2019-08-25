Crews extinguish structure fire in NW Oklahoma City

Posted 2:49 pm, August 25, 2019, by , Updated at 02:52PM, August 25, 2019

UPDATE: The fire was quickly extinguished. Fire officials tell News 4 the structure was vacant, but there were transients inside. There have been no reports of any injuries. 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a structure fire in northwest Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the scene near NW 1st and Blackwelder just before 2:30 p.m.

Officials have not released many details but say they are working a two-story structure fire in the area.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

