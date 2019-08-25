× Pilot makes emergency landing at Wiley Post Airport following engine trouble during takeoff

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are cleaning up after a plane made an emergency landing at a metro airport.

Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the report of an airplane crash at Wiley Post Airport near NW 50th and Rockwell.

When fire crews arrived, they found a twin-engine aircraft off the runway.

According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the pilot was the only person onboard and self-extricated before crews arrived.

The pilot was checked out by paramedics and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the pilot had engine trouble within minutes of taking off and brought the plane back down into the grass.

The plane sustained a fuel leak and reportedly had 150-200 gallons of fuel onboard.

The fire department’s Hazmat Team is addressing the fuel leak while other firefighters deployed protection lines in case of a fire.