Four in custody following SW Oklahoma City chase

Posted 12:47 pm, August 25, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Four people are in custody following a chase in southwest Oklahoma City.

It started at around midnight Sunday when two people, one of them armed, approached a juvenile near SW 59th and May.  Police say the juvenile’s phone was stolen.

A chase then began when a driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle.

The chase lasted 12 minutes and ended when officers deployed stop sticks.

Four people fled the vehicle on foot, but all were caught within five minutes.

