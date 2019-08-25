Four in custody following SW Oklahoma City chase
OKLAHOMA CITY – Four people are in custody following a chase in southwest Oklahoma City.
It started at around midnight Sunday when two people, one of them armed, approached a juvenile near SW 59th and May. Police say the juvenile’s phone was stolen.
A chase then began when a driver ran a stop sign in a stolen vehicle.
The chase lasted 12 minutes and ended when officers deployed stop sticks.
Four people fled the vehicle on foot, but all were caught within five minutes.