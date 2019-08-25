Man drowns in Illinois River after kayak capsizes

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – A 67-year-old man drowned in a river in eastern Oklahoma over the weekend, officials say.

Just after 10:15 a.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to the area near Diamondhead Landing on the Ilinois River.

According to FOX 23, officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say a man was floating in a kayak when he hit a log jam and capsized.

Bystanders tried to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.

The man’s body was recovered at around 11 a.m. and taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Officials say you should always wear a life jacket while out in the water.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.