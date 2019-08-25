× Investigation underway after in-custody death, Oklahoma City police say

OKLAHOMA CITY – An investigation is underway following an in-custody death, Oklahoma City police say.

It happened Sunday just before 3:30 a.m. near Memorial and Blackwelder at the Argon Apartments.

According to Oklahoma City police, officers responded to the apartment complex in reference to a person kicking on apartment doors, talking incoherently and later kicking the fence by the pool area.

When officers arrived, they found the male inside the complex and he was handcuffed and escorted out.

Captain Bo Mathews with Oklahoma City police says the male was placed on a grassy area after reportedly spitting at officers.

A short time later, the male stopped breathing and officers started to perform CPR.

An ambulance was called and the male was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The male’s age and identity have not yet been released.

Officials say three officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.