Police: Convenience store security guard shoots man in self-defense after nearly hit with didgeridoo

TULSA, Okla. – Police in Tulsa are investigating after a shooting at a gas station overnight.

Officers responded to a QuikTrip near 15th and Denver in Tulsa at around 1 a.m. Sunday for a shooting call.

When police arrived, they found a man on the ground who had been shot in the groin.

Police say the security guard told them the man was swinging a large wooden club, which later was determined to be a didgeridoo, at him and also had a knife.

The security guard said he shot the man in self-defense.

According to FOX 23, police reviewed surveillance video and say the security guard’s story matched the video.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.

