× Semi rollover causes lane closures on eastbound I-40 at Fort Smith Junction

DEL CITY, Okla. – An accident involving a semi has caused lanes closures on a busy interstate in the metro on Sunday.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, at around 10 a.m., all lanes of I-40 eastbound at the Fort Smith Junction were closed due to a semi rollover.

Officials say the lanes are closed between Eastern Ave. and Scott St. in Del City due to the crash.

Traffic is being detoured to northbound I-35 to eastbound US-62.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the incident.