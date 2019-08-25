Union City police looking for man accused of domestic battery, fleeing from law enforcement

UNION CITY, Okla. – Union City police are looking for a man in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Union City police posted on their Facebook saying overnight, officers and the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of domestic violence near Maple and Grand.

Police say they have interacted with the man allegedly involved in the incident, Shawn Holt, numerous times and that he was accused of domestic battery.

Holt reportedly fled the initial scene, broke into a nearby vacant residence and then led officers on a chase through backyards.

A K-9 with the sheriff’s office tracked Holt through rough terrain in heavy storms, but after approximately six hours, the search was terminated.

Police say charges will be filed for domestic battery, second-degree burglary, vandalism and other charges.

According to Union City, they can arrest Holt within 72 hours on probable cause for domestic battery.

Holt is from the area and has fled from law enforcement before.

The public is asked to call 911 if you know where he is located.