5K planned to honor life of fallen Tecumseh police officer

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Over two years after a young Tecumseh officer was killed in the line of duty, organizers are planning an event to honor his life and help others in need.

On March 26, 2017, Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney pulled over Brooklyn Williams and Byron Shepard for a traffic violation. He had no idea at the time that Shepard was wanted for stealing a pickup and equipment from an oil drilling company.

Officer Terney told Shepard he needed to be honest and give him some identification, but Shepard ended up running into a wooded area.

You can hear Officer Terney screaming, “You’re going to get tased! Stop!”

District Attorney Richard Smothermon said Officer Terney tased Shepard as they cleared a fence.

In the video, you can hear Officer Terney say, “Central, I’ve been hit.”

“We believe Officer Terney returned fire after he was hit,” Smothermon said. Smothermon said Terney was shot twice, and Shepard was shot at least three times.

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals, but Terney died from his injuries.

More than two years after his death, organizers are planning a run to honor his life.

The 'Officer Justin Terney 5k Run' will be held on Sept. 21 at the Tecumseh Police Department. The run begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds raised from the event will benefit the Officer Justin Terney Scholarship Fund.

To preregister, email officerjustinterneyscholarship@yahoo.com