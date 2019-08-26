Strong storm leaves damage in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY- A severe storm slammed into Central Oklahoma leaving a trail of damage.
Power poles were blown down in several parts of the Oklahoma City metro along with downed trees.
Street flooding is also reported with some of the heavy areas being reported near Pennsylvania and Memorial Road.
Many other intersections were also flooded.
4Warn Storm Trackers report many intersections may have been without traffic lights as power is out for portions of the area.
At one point OG&E reported nearly 60,000 customers were without power.
There are also reports of some structures and homes being damaged.
Rescue crews are responding to a water rescue.
Officials reported at least one trapped below the dam.
Oklahoma City Fire Department reported several house fires during the storm.
They also responded to two vehicles in high water.