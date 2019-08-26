Strong storm leaves damage in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY- A severe storm slammed into Central Oklahoma leaving a trail of damage.

Power poles were blown down in several parts of the Oklahoma City metro along with downed trees.

I35 north and southbound near 23rd street is flooded out. Several cars stranded! @kfor #okwx pic.twitter.com/AtwcK42vn8 — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) August 27, 2019

Family in Guthrie also have damage and had no sirens go off. This is Waterloo and sooner so on the edge of Edmond. Trees completely uprooted pic.twitter.com/DTxN8cQKb7 — D (@_Debeeze) August 27, 2019

Street flooding is also reported with some of the heavy areas being reported near Pennsylvania and Memorial Road.

Many other intersections were also flooded.

4Warn Storm Trackers report many intersections may have been without traffic lights as power is out for portions of the area.

At one point OG&E reported nearly 60,000 customers were without power.

Severe weather is moving through our service area. If your power your power goes out, here's how to report it:

Sign in to report outage online

Sign up for outage text alerts, then report via text

-Call 405-272-9595 (OKC) or 800-522-6870 (all other areas). — OG&E (@OGandE) August 27, 2019

There are also reports of some structures and homes being damaged.

Rescue crews are responding to a water rescue.

Officials reported at least one trapped below the dam.

We are en route to N. County Line and NW 10th where @OKCFD is doing a water rescue. Details to come once we arrive. @kfor — Kate Smith (@KateSmithLive) August 27, 2019

I’m told a person has been rescued from the dam. Scene is cleared. — Kate Smith (@KateSmithLive) August 27, 2019

Oklahoma City Fire Department reported several house fires during the storm.

They also responded to two vehicles in high water.