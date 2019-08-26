× Arrest made in connection to Oklahoma City homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police say an arrest has been made in city’s 50th homicide of 2019.

On Saturday, at around 7 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a home near NW 88th and Harvey.

When officers arrived, they found one male in his 40s that had been shot.

Police say it started when an altercation broke out between the victim and Nadraine Hendricks, 43.

At some point, Hendricks allegedly shot the victim, killing him.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Hendricks was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.

If you have any information about the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.