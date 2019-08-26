Burglars caught on camera stealing, destroying $250k property from Choctaw storage facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHOCTAW, Okla. - The owner of a storage center is desperate to find burglars who destroyed his tour bus and cost him a quarter of a million dollars.

It happened in August 2018 at Hayden’s Lock-Up in Choctaw.

The owner had his tour bus stored in the facility when one morning, manager Phillip Freeman discovered someone had broken in.

“It was a nice bus,” Freeman said. “It’s a tour bus and they just kind of destroyed it.”

But that morning, he found it had been gutted, televisions and electrical components ripped out. That’s not all, Freeman said it had been destroyed, as though someone had gone after the interior with a sledgehammer.

“I can`t tell you whether they were mad at Mike because of the way they tore it up, or they just decided once they were in there that they were going to tear it up,” Freeman said.

The damage would cost $250,000 to repair worth more than the bus itself.

“It was pretty bad, I mean they just pretty much totaled it out,” Freeman said.

Then about a week later, burglars broke in again, this time going after propane tanks and batteries.

Neither time did the burglars have to break in. The owner said they used a gate code to get inside.

“They used someone else`s gate code,” Freeman said. “We had a renter here who had a gate, had a unit rented, and I don`t know if that person gave them their gate code or they just guessed the number.”

That person no longer has a unit at the storage center, and the owner got rid of the security system that uses the gate codes.

Now the owner is hoping the surveillance video they’re releasing will help bring the culprits to justice.