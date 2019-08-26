× Coming home: Carrie Underwood tour stopping in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A country music superstar announced that she will be coming home during her upcoming tour.

Carrie Underwood announced that she will be stopping in the Sooner State during her ‘The Cry Pretty Tour 360.”

Her first stop will be at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on Sept. 25.

If you can’t make it to that performance, you can make the drive to Tulsa to see her at the BOK Center on Oct. 24.

Tickets are currently on sale for the performances, and fans also have the chance to win tickets through her official site.