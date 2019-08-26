Cooking with Kyle: Fall pasta with sausage and cheese

OKLAHOMA CITY – This recipe is hearty, filling and best of all, is prepared in one pot. It only takes 20 minutes to prepare and is perfect for a quick meal. Add a salad and dinner is served. This recipe serves 4-6. It may be doubled.

1 lb bulk sausage

1 small onion or 1/2 medium onion, chopped

1 small or 1/2 medium/large bell pepper, chopped

1 12 oz package Tri-Color Rotini

1 15oz can of tomatoes and green chilies. (May be any variety – choose your favorite)

2 1/4 C water

3/4 C half & half or whole milk

1/2 t smoked paprika

1/2 t granulated garlic

1/2 t ground pepper

Salt, to taste

8oz grated cheddar

Place a large, lidded skillet or saucepan on stove and preheat to medium heat.

Add sausage and crumble. Add onion and bell pepper; sauté to brown sausage and cook onion/pepper. Drain and return to pan.

Add water, canned tomato/chili’s and half & half or milk. Stir to combine.

Add pasta, stir and bring to boil.

Reduce heat to strong simmer. Place lid on pan. Cook for 12-14 minutes, stirring occasionally. (At the 11-12 minute mark, stirring is critical so as not to burn the pasta at bottom of pan)

Once the pasta is al dente, fold in spices and cheese, folding until cheese is melted and there is a thick coating of suave throughout the pasta. If necessary, add a touch more milk or 1/2 & 1/2. Serve with a nice salad and bread. To reheat: reheat on low heat slowly, adding liquid as necessary.