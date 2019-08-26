Homeland announces plans to open new store in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Weeks after a busy supermarket in northeastern Oklahoma City closed its doors, residents are learning of a new store that will soon be coming to the area.

On Monday, Ward 7 Councilwoman Nikki Nice announced that Homeland plans to open a full-service grocery store and headquarters building in northeast Oklahoma City.

“A brand new, full-service grocery has been a continuous process for northeast Oklahoma City,” said Councilwoman Nice. “I want to thank Marc Jones and the Homeland board for their work. This is a carefully planned, thoughtful project that’s more than just a store. Every City Council representative from Ward 7 since 1993 has worked toward this moment: Willa Johnson, Skip Kelly, John Pettis and Lee Cooper, plus so many other residents. I am honored to be part of a team that has worked so hard to meet a need in our community.”

Homeland says it will open a 30,000-square-foot grocery store at N.E. 36th and Lincoln Blvd. with a pharmacy, custom butcher shop, bakery, deli, fresh produce and more.

Officials say the $16 million project will create up to 75 new jobs.

The store is expected to open in late 2020 or early 2021. They say they expect to start hiring employees in 2020.

“This is another tool in the toolbox to provide healthy food options to everyone in northeast Oklahoma City,” said Councilwoman Nice. “Homeland is locally owned and employee-owned. It pays living wages. This is what a true investment in your community looks like. This is another of many efforts to come as we continue the renaissance of northeast Oklahoma City.”

Organizers say the city will contribute funds from the Northeast Renaissance TIF district to support the project.

“This is only part of our ongoing commitment to address food insecurity in our northeast Oklahoma City communities,” said Councilwoman Nice. “Please visit neokcfood.com to see other programs we have to help people who need it. We also thank Mayor David Holt and my colleagues on the City Council, because it will take continued long-term, broad support to meet our goals as we move forward together.”

The announcement comes after community members were shocked by the news that the only full-service grocery store in the area, Smart Saver, was suddenly closing its doors.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Earlier this month, officials learned that Smart Saver would be opening a new store at 1124 N.E. 36th St. within the next few months.