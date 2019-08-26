Lawton police investigating deadly shooting

Posted 10:46 am, August 26, 2019

LAWTON, Okla. – Authorities in Lawton are investigating a deadly shooting at a nearby apartment complex.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Aug. 22, officers with the Lawton Police Department were called to a shooting at the Summit Ridge Apartments, located in the 6900 block of W. Gore Blvd.

Dispatchers learned that a man had been shot at the apartment complex and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the victim, identified as Michael Hyde, later died as a result of his injuries.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing.

