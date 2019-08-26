× UPDATE: Moore police cancel silver alert for 78-year-old man

UPDATE: Police canceled the silver alert after they say McBride returned home.

MOORE, Okla. – Authorities in Moore are searching for a man who was reported missing early Monday morning.

On Monday, officials with the Moore Police Department issued a silver alert for 78-year-old Derral McBride.

McBride was last seen in the 600 block of S.W. 12th St. in Moore around 6 a.m. on Monday morning.

Officials say he was wearing a Nascar hat and may be driving a red 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup truck with Oklahoma license plate ‘DWS 448.”

If you have any information on McBride’s location, call the Moore Police Department.