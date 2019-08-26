× New details: Narcan administered to man before dying in Oklahoma City police custody

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have released more details after a man died while in their custody.

On Sunday, just before 3:30 a.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the Argon Apartments near Blackwelder and Memorial.

Police say a 911 caller stated a suspect, identified by police as Joshua Lackey, 37, was kicking her door and trying to break into her apartment.

According to police, officials received additional 911 calls that said Lackey was “kicking the gate at the pool, looking up to the sky and speaking incoherently.”

When officers arrived, police say Lackey let officers handcuff him.

Lackey was escorted outside of the apartment complex and placed on the ground after he reportedly spit at officers.

Officers then noticed Lackey was not breathing and called for EMSA.

While waiting for EMSA, officers “administered two rounds of Narcan with negative results and performed CPR on Lackey,” Oklahoma City police say.

Lackey was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Three officers, Officer Cecil Nave, 4 years and 8 months of service and two recruits, Officer Joseph Bennett and Officer Angel Rivera, were involved in the incident and placed on paid administrative leave. None of the officers were injured.