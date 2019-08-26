× Norman Animal Welfare making major change to routine testing for cats

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials with Norman Animal Welfare say there will be a major change in the way that they test cats for diseases.

The Norman Animal Welfare Center says it will stop performing routine testing for cats for Feline Leukemia Virus and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

Currently, animal shelter staff members tested all cats for the viruses before they were placed in the shelter’s adoption program. Cats who tested positive were either placed with a partnering rescue agency or were put up for adoption with notice to the new owner.

Officials say they will continue to test ill cats and those who have increased risk factors for infection. However, they will stop testing all cats that go into the program.