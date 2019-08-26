Officials: Eastbound I-40 narrowed to one lane, on-ramp closed to repair hole in bridge

DEL CITY, Okla. – Drivers in Del City may need to find an alternate route as crews prepare to fix a hole in a bridge.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-40 on-ramp from Sunnylane Rd. will be closed from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to repair a hole in the bridge over S.E. 15th St.

OKC/DEL CITY: EB I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Sunnylane Rd. (mm 155A) & Sooner Rd. (mm 156A), and the EB I-40 on-ramp from Sunnylane is closed thru the afternoon for repair of a hole in the SE 15th St. bridge. Expect significant delays or use I-240 as alternate route. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation (@OKDOT) August 26, 2019

At the same time, eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane between Sunnylane Rd. and Sooner Rd. in Del City.

City leaders say the closure is expected to continue through the afternoon and into the evening rush hour.

“Drivers can expect significant delays and congestion and are strongly urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route, such as I-240,” Midwest City leaders posted on Facebook.

