OHP: Oklahoma man killed in motorcycle crash

Posted 6:42 am, August 26, 2019, by

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday, just before 8 p.m., on 13th Street near 83rd St., approximately three miles north of Muskogee.

According to a trooper’s report, 61-year-old James Abston, of Muskogee, was driving northbound on 13th Street when he drove into a fence at the end of a dead-end road.

Abston was taken to a hospital and later flown to another hospital where he died from his injuries.

The report states “speed” to be the cause of the collision.

