Oklahoma City Philharmonic to wrap up Scissortail Park grand opening with free concert

OKLAHOMA CITY – In a few weeks, Oklahomans will celebrate the grand opening of a new park with a weekend of great music.

On Sept. 27, guests will head to the new Scissortail Park for a free concert by Kings of Leon. The incredible music continues on Sept. 28 with performances by the Billy Jones Band, and Markus James and the Wassonrai.

If classical music is more of your style, head to Scissortail Park on Sunday, Sept. 29.

“I can’t think of a better way to conclude the Grand Opening weekend than sitting in the park listening to the philharmonic playing,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO and president of Scissortail Park Foundation. “We are fortunate to have such a world-class orchestra in our city dedicated to supporting the community in this way. Many of the selections are nature-themed and I think everyone will really enjoy hearing these pieces.”

Beginning at 7 p.m., the Oklahoma City Philharmonic will perform a variety of nature-themed pieces including Lark Ascending by Vaughn Williams, Waltz of the Flowers from the Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky, and Firebird Finale by Stravinsky.

“The OKCPHIL and Maestro Mickelthwate would like to welcome everyone out to the Grand Opening celebration of Scissortail Park when the OKCPHIL will perform a family-friendly night of wonderful music in the open air,” said Susan Webb, director of marketing and public relations for OKCPHIL. “We have an exciting program planned with several favorites including Aaron Copland’s Fanfare for the Common Man and Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain. We look forward to sharing this grand opening experience, which we think everyone will enjoy, with our Oklahoma City community.”

All concerts are free and open to the public.